San Antonio Food Bank to hold largest holiday food distribution of 2020 at AT&T Center Tuesday

In a partnership with H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs, the San Antonio Food Bank will hold its largest mega mobile distribution of the year Tuesday, supplying families with much-needed groceries as well as holiday-worthy goodies.
Tuesday, December 15, the Food Bank will distribute 150 pounds of food for holiday meals to 2,000 households, including more than 10,000 donated H-E-B Meal Simple holiday dinners and 40,000 pounds of fresh produce.
“Imagine the anxiety the holidays bring, and then add on top of it not having food. It breaks your heart,” Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank said in a release. “H-E-B brings both hope and meal ingredients to our hurting neighbors, and we could not be more grateful.”
For this special holiday distribution, registered families also have the opportunity to receive additional gift and gas cards, coloring books, crayons, candy canes and chocolate candies, blankets, masks, children’s books, movie passes, and vouchers to illumiNight: A Magical Drive-Thru Experience
.
The December 15 distribution will take place at the AT&T Center, and will begin at 9 a.m. Pre-registration for the distribution is required at the San Antonio Food Bank website
.
