San Antonio-based Pabst Brewing Company strikes major deal with Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails

The 176-year-old conglomerate behind Lone Star, Pearl and its namesake Pabst Blue Ribbon has negotiated a deal to include ready-to-drink Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails in its product offerings.The agreement, effective in April, gives San Antonio-based Pabst exclusive rights to sell and distribute both Jack Daniel’s pre-made cocktails and any future flavored malt beverages from the brand.“We are thrilled to bring together two classic American companies, both backed by iconic brands with over 150 years of American history,” Pabst General Manager Matt Bruhn said in a release. “Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails will form an integral part of Pabst’s expanding portfolio of flavored malt beverages, and we look forward to leveraging Pabst’s unique distribution platform to unlock the potential of one of America’s most authentic brands.”The bottled bevs, introduced in 1992, are currently available in eight flavors, including Berry Punch, Black Jack Cola, Southern Citrus and Watermelon Punch. They clock in at around 4% ABV.This won't be the brewer's first foray into the non-suds market, however. In 2019, Pabst debuted its Hard Coffee, a malted beverage mixed with real coffee, sugar, vanilla and milk.