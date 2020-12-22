No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Sexy new Southtown bar Amor Eterno will open its doors to San Antonio on New Year's Eve

Posted By on Tue, Dec 22, 2020 at 2:11 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / AMORETERNO_SA
  • Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Anticipated Southtown drinkery Amor Eterno will greet its first guests during a New Year’s Eve soiree meant to unveil its puro flavors to the artsy near-downtown neighborhood.

Veteran bar owners Brian Correa and Aaron Peña, who soldiered on with preparations for the sexy new space during the pandemic, say they're eager to serve up elevated drinks and chef-prepared bar eats.



“We were both certain [the pandemic] would strip us of our respective businesses,” said Peña, who also owns Squeezebox on the St. Mary's Strip. “Given the circumstances, the fact that we are going to pull off opening a new venture during this pandemic is just an amazing blessing, and we can’t wait to share what we have cultivated with our city.”

Peña and Correa, who owns the iconic Bar America, will sell seats on opening night for $25 each, which includes two small bites and a free champagne toast at midnight. Reservations for the limited indoor seating can be made by filling out an online form.

Guests will be limited to two-hour windows at their table, and the drinkery will stop accepting reservations at 11 p.m. on the night of the event. Walk-ins will be admitted, as long as capacity allows.

Bites for the evening will include a charcuterie board and an order of ceviche tacos from the team behind ¡Bucho!, a Tex-Mex pop-up venture operated by Jerry Moreno, Sohayla Hendrix and Gino Vidal.

The ¡Bucho! trio — which boasts more than 30 years of combined experience in the service industry — creates locally sourced fare that aims to compliment Amor Eterno’s homage to old-school San Antonio.

The new bar is located at 540 S. Presa St., in the space formerly occupied by Don Martin's Coffee Co. It will open at 7 p.m. and close at 2 a.m., so long as the city doesn't implement a holiday curfew.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Southtown’s Camp Outpost delivers great dining by getting the small stuff right
Kitsch and erotica commingle in the lowbrow work of San Antonio artist Connie Chapa
San Antonio author Max Booth III has a novella turned into a forthcoming horror film
After exciting new openings, San Antonio is now awash in oyster bars
Fresh Oysters Call for Champagne and Other Crisp Sparkling Wines
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Food Bank will give brisket and sausage at final 2020 mega-distribution on Tuesday Read More

  2. 'New Texan' James van der Beek stars in heartwarming, holiday-focused online H-E-B ad Read More

  3. Lauded chicken spot Wayne’s Wings to open new location in Northwest San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Folklores Coffee House will give all Christmas Eve profits to its employees Read More

  5. These San Antonio eateries are offering New Year’s Eve meals to celebrate kicking 2020 to the curb Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation