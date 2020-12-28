No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 28, 2020

San Antonio food trailer stolen over Christmas weekend and owners are pleading for its return

Posted By on Mon, Dec 28, 2020 at 2:28 PM

Fat Tummy Empanadas and Mamma Mia Food Express informed followers of the theft of a shared food trailer via their respective Facebook pages Sunday. The two local food businesses took to social media to plea with whomever stole their mobile kitchen, urging the thieves to return their livelihood.

“This post is addressed to these lazy humans who stole a fully equipped food trailer with all the current permits,” read a post on the Fat Tummy Empanadas Facebook page. “Please, return it.”



The easily recognizable trailer was stolen from a San Antonio storage facility around 7 p.m. on Christmas evening, according to surveillance footage from the facility.

Fat Tummy Empanadas co-owner Norah Saleh told the Current that numerous witnesses had come forward with information regarding a late-model black Chevy Tahoe that was seen towing the trailer Saturday evening, headed toward Houston. Local authorities have been unable to make make much more headway.

Fat Tummy Empanadas specializes in artisan Argentinian-style empanadas that have been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The family-owned and operated business opened a brick and mortar space on the city’s South side, putting food trailer operations on the proverbial back burner for the duration of the pandemic.

The family behind Mamma Mia Food Express then rented the food truck from the Fat Tummy crew, selling the artisan empanadas as well as Italian milanesas, calzones and pizzas from the mobile kitchen to create work for the family while they were rendered jobless by the pandemic.

“It’s very recognizable,” Saleh told the Current. “If it’s still in town, someone will notice and remember it. We just need it back. We have so many memories in that trailer, and we just want it back.”

