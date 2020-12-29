WTF food news: Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal is now a thing

click to enlarge Courtesy Kellogg's

Breakfast cereal juggernaut Kellogg’s has partnered with snack cake queen Little Debbie for a new sugar-packed hybrid marketing phenom: Oatmeal Creme Pie breakfast cereal.The release of the breakfast-product mashup culminates a yearlong celebration of 60 years of the original Little Debbie snack cake.A news release describes the product as “crispy oatmeal cookie flavored cereal pieces made with cinnamon, nutmeg and a hint of molasses” that “feature a sweet, creme-y coating reminiscent of those delightful pies, so each bite delivers the flavor of your favorite childhood snack.”We don’t know about you, but just thinking of a bowl full of cloyingly sweet snack cakes swimming in milk makes our teeth hurt. Not to mention, they kind of look like tiny assholes. Seriously, once you see it, you can'tit.But, hey, if weird-but-nostalgic foods are your thing, who are we to judge?Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal is available in stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.