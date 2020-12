Texas Sen. John Cornyn tweeted a pic of this sad Christmas brisket and folks are roasting him for it

click image Twitter / @JohnCornyn

Brisket family tradition pic.twitter.com/VbJry2rcfZ — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 25, 2020

There are plenty of reasons to roast Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas: manipulating ad campaign videos making racist statements about the pandemic . We could go on.Now, here's another one: he’s a shit cook.Cornyn tweeted a Christmas Eve photo of his “brisket family tradition” that appears to feature dry-as-a-bone meat slathered with gloppy, ketchupy-looking sauce.And this man prides himself in being a Texan?Texans and barbecue aficionados alike were quick to disown Cornyn’s skills, suggesting that he's spent too much time in D.C. if he thinks his photo qualifies as brisket. Austin-based chef John Bates shared a textbook example of what the Lone Star State's revered beef cut should look like.User @ConcernedThan’s reply has the lingering aroma of a humble brag, but we’re still here for it.@Cajsa, who proudly bears the Nasty Woman identifier in her Twitter bio, shared a poignant thought.While the desiccated "brisket" in the photo is horrifying on its own, many replies noted the tone-deaf nature of Cornyn's tweet. They pointed out that the senator seems blissfully unaware that 31% of Texans are now food insecure due to the pandemic and that 2.5 million Texas households didn’t get enough food in November.Seriously, John. Read the room.