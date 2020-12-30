No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Texas Sen. John Cornyn tweeted a pic of this sad Christmas brisket and folks are roasting him for it

Posted By on Wed, Dec 30, 2020 at 11:37 AM

click image TWITTER / @JOHNCORNYN
  • Twitter / @JohnCornyn
There are plenty of reasons to roast Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas: manipulating ad campaign videos, rushing a Supreme Court nomination, making racist statements about the pandemic. We could go on.

Now, here's another one: he’s a shit cook.



Cornyn tweeted a Christmas Eve photo of his “brisket family tradition” that appears to feature dry-as-a-bone meat slathered with gloppy, ketchupy-looking sauce.

And this man prides himself in being a Texan?

Texans and barbecue aficionados alike were quick to disown Cornyn’s skills, suggesting that he's spent too much time in D.C. if he thinks his photo qualifies as brisket. Austin-based chef John Bates shared a textbook example of what the Lone Star State's revered beef cut should look like.

click image TWITTER / @CHEFJOHNBATES
  • Twitter / @Chefjohnbates

User @ConcernedThan’s reply has the lingering aroma of a humble brag, but we’re still here for it.

click image TWITTER / @CONCERNEDTHAN
  • Twitter / @ConcernedThan

@Cajsa, who proudly bears the Nasty Woman identifier in her Twitter bio, shared a poignant thought.

click image TWITTER / @CAJSA
  • Twitter / @cajsa

While the desiccated "brisket" in the photo is horrifying on its own, many replies noted the tone-deaf nature of Cornyn's tweet. They pointed out that the senator seems blissfully unaware that 31% of Texans are now food insecure due to the pandemic and that 2.5 million Texas households didn’t get enough food in November.

Seriously, John. Read the room.

