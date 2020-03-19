Sen. John Cornyn Faces Racism Accusations After Blaming Coronavirus on Chinese Culture

“Disparaging an entire ethnic group and culture like this is bigotry, plain and simple,” Chu told USA Today . “Blaming Chinese people en masse for the spread of this disease is the exact same bigoted line that was used to justify the Chinese Exclusion Act over a century ago.

Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., the chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, called Cornyn's comments “disgusting” and an attempt to “shift attention away from President Trump's truncated response” to the pandemic.

Sen. John Cornyn: "China is to blame because the culture where people eat bats & snakes & dogs & things like that, these viruses are transmitted from the animal to the people and that's why China has been the source of a lot of these viruses like SARS, like MERS, the Swine Flu." pic.twitter.com/N4TIlGFqAL

