No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Soul food spot Mrs. Kitchen leaving San Antonio's East Side for bigger space in Windcrest

Posted By on Tue, Jan 12, 2021 at 12:12 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / DANCEDADART
  • Instagram / dancedadart
Windcrest is about to get a soul transplant.

No, not in the spiritual sense. East Side soul food staple Mrs. Kitchen will move north, taking over an 8,000-square-foot space in the suburb in coming months, the San Antonio Express-News reports.



Owner Garlan McPherson told the daily that customers had to pack into the Mrs. Kitchen's existing 1,700-square-foot restaurant and often griped about parking.

What's more, McPherson had to close the eatery, located at 2242 E. Commerce St., due to pandemic capacity restraints. While he set up a makeshift drive-thru for to-go orders, business still took a hit. 

McPherson began scouting for a bigger lease several years ago, aiming to stay on the East Side, he told the Express-News. But finding a large enough spot with adequate parking was tough.

He finally settled on a new space at 5237 Walzem Road. The location, he told the daily, will guests adequate room to spread out while they enjoy fried chicken, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, meatloaf and collard greens.

“We have to take a chance on opportunity when it’s presented to us,” he told the Express-News. “Now, bring the tour buses, bring ’em all.”

Mrs. Kitchen hasn’t yet settled on an opening date for the Windcrest location.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio’s best hope for a happier 2021 is to ditch its longtime delusions
Assclown of the Year: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (but was there ever any question?)
2020 was a lousy year for live music, but there was no shortage of engaging albums
Glitter Political: Council Candidate Norberto 'Geremy' Landin sees District 5’s hope and resiliency
Restaurant Rundown: The pandemic played a part in virtually every 2020 food service trend in San Antonio
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Hilariously named Masshole Food Truck serves up lobster rolls, burgers, bao buns in San Antonio Read More

  2. Taco Bell to give out free tacos on Tuesday and Thursday San Antonio Spurs game days Read More

  3. H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs release tri-color sherbet in honor of new Fiesta jerseys Read More

  4. Popular San Antonio outfit Bandit BBQ to bring their eats to Floresville via food trailer Read More

  5. Food delivery platform DoorDash to contribute $500,000 to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation