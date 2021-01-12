Soul food spot Mrs. Kitchen leaving San Antonio's East Side for bigger space in Windcrest

click image
Windcrest is about to get a soul transplant.
No, not in the spiritual sense. East Side soul food staple Mrs. Kitchen will move north, taking over an 8,000-square-foot space in the suburb in coming months, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Owner Garlan McPherson told the daily that customers had to pack into the Mrs. Kitchen's existing 1,700-square-foot restaurant and often griped about parking.
What's more, McPherson had to close the eatery, located at 2242 E. Commerce St., due to pandemic capacity restraints. While he set up a makeshift drive-thru for to-go orders, business still took a hit.
McPherson began scouting for a bigger lease several years ago, aiming to stay on the East Side, he told the Express-News. But finding a large enough spot with adequate parking was tough.
He finally settled on a new space at 5237 Walzem Road. The location, he told the daily, will guests adequate room to spread out while they enjoy fried chicken, cornbread, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, meatloaf and collard greens.
“We have to take a chance on opportunity when it’s presented to us,” he told the Express-News. “Now, bring the tour buses, bring ’em all.”
Mrs. Kitchen hasn’t yet settled on an opening date for the Windcrest location.
