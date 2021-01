San Antonio's first urban winery, Re:Rooted 210, on track for mid-February opening

click image Instagram / rerooted210

Lovers of Texas wine, mark the date.San Antonio-based sommelier Jennifer Beckmann is leagues closer to realizing her dream of opening Re:Rooted 210, a winery at downtown SA’s fast-evolving Hemisfair complex. The spot will serve both its own Texas-grown wine and that of other Texas vintners.Since thespoke with her last October , Beckmann and her team have been finishing out the 2,200-square-foot space and acquiring the necessary licensing. They're also developing a food program so the business is recognized as a restaurant under state COVID-19 safety rules.If all goes to plan, Beckmann told the, Re:Rooted could be fully open by mid-February. Curbside wine sales could start as early as next week.Re:Rooted is one of at least three culinary ventures opening at Hemisfair this year, including the second location of SA staple Bombay Bicycle Club and the first brick-and-mortar location for popular catering outfit Box Street Social.Re:Rooted 210 is located at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 106.