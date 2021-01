San Antonio’s Box Street Social teaming up with Swine House to host a lunchtime pop-up

click image Instagram / swinehousesa

If treating yourself to a long lunch break is your favorite version of self-care, the teams of sustainable butcher shop Swine House and chef-driven catering company Box Street Social have you covered.The San Antonio-based businesses will join forces Thursday for a pop-up lunch serving high-quality, locally raised meats in both burger and banh mi form.The event will feature a small menu using 100% dry-aged beef from Parker Creek Ranch, located an hour west of SA in D’Hanis. The family owned ranch specializes in grass-fed and -finished beef that's packed with flavor — and perfect for a towering burger.Diners at Thursday's event will get to pick between one or two patties packed inside a fresh-baked potato bun with shredded lettuce, Whataburger ketchup and mustard, pickles, American cheese and caramelized onions. Thick-cut bacon will also be available.The crew will also offer a Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwich featuring smoked pork belly, pickled carrots and Daikon radish, cucumber, cilantro, mint, sliced jalapeño and velvety pork liver mousse tucked into a French roll.Sides of parmesan-dusted fries are also up for grabs.The pop-up will begin at 11 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. — or whenever the food sells out. Those interested in snagging the amped-up vittles can pre-order at the Box Street Social website . Takeout meals will also be available via pick up from the LocalSprout Food Hub at 503 Chestnut St.