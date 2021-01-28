No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, January 28, 2021

San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. named best in the U.S. by Hop Culture magazine

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 10:47 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / WEATHEREDSOULSBREWING
  • Instagram / weatheredsoulsbrewing
Online publication Hop Culture is singing the praises of SA’s Weathered Souls Brewing Co., naming it the best craft brewery in the country.

Each year, the brew-focused site highlights the American breweries that have racked up the most impressive track records. The editors consider each business’ visual identity, taproom experience and — of course — their suds.



Amid 2020's political volatility, the online mag also decided to factor in breweries' willingness to use their business as a platform to promote community and togetherness.

Enter Weathered Souls' Black is Beautiful initiative.

Last June, Weathered Souls head brewer Marcus Baskerville launched the project as a way for breweries to join forces to create imperial stouts — a robust dark ale with higher-than-usual alcohol content — in the name of raising awareness of social and racial injustice.

Baskerville shared Weathered Souls’ base stout recipe and invited other brewers to give it their own unique spin. Each participating brewery agreed to donate 100% of the proceeds from their special stout to a local organization that supports social justice reform and racial equality.

To date, more than 1,200 breweries, representing all 50 U.S. states and 22 countries, have joined in the initiative.

“All of the breweries are listed below in no particular order,” Hop Culture founder Kenny Gould wrote in the introduction to its top brewers list. “Except for Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, which we proudly proclaim the best brewery of 2020.”

