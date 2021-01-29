No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, January 29, 2021

Rethink That Drink: San Antonio bartender blazes path for imbibers with food sensitivities

Posted By on Fri, Jan 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KAREN TARTT
  • Courtesy of Karen Tartt
After years of suffering debilitating migraines, San Antonio bartender Karen Tartt decided she’d had enough.

Dizziness, nausea, motion- and color-sensitivity — among other symptoms — plagued her daily work as a craft cocktail bartender and Texas whiskey brand representative. Finally, she found a professional who offered a diagnosis.



Tartt learned that she suffered from vestibular migraine, a neurological condition that presents itself to sufferers after experiencing triggers that can include altered sleep patterns, stress and certain food items. After her 2019 diagnosis, she embarked on a research journey that bore bad news.

She discovered that red wine, champagne and dark liquors are a big no-no for VM sufferers. Those libations tend to contain more sulfites — pesky preservatives the American Migraine Foundation considers possible triggers for headaches.

So, what was a craft cocktail bartender with a VM diagnosis to do?

Armed with nearly two years of research, she launched Tartt Drinks, a blog packed with knowledge gleaned from other leaders in the food-sensitivity world, including Heal Your Headache author Dr. David Buchholz and Texas-based VM blogger The Dizzy Cook.

Tartt Drinks also offers cocktail recipes aimed at folks with common food sensitivities such as citrus, artificial sweeteners, caffeine, beers and dark liquors, all of which may cause residual side effects for VM sufferers.

We spoke with Tartt about food sensitivity-based diet changes, making zero-proof cocktails and the future of modified and boozeless cocktails in San Antonio.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TARTT DRINKS
  • Courtesy of Tartt Drinks
What interest have you seen in sensitivity-based cocktails since you started working on them for yourself?

I used to have a regular guest that would sit at my bar and drink a really beautiful rhum agricole, neat. I never understood why he drank it that way, because it’s so much better when it’s mixed with something, and when I finally asked him about it, he told me that he was severely allergic to citrus. Citrus is also an issue for me and a lot of other VM sufferers, so I would always have him try my new citrus-free recipes. Now, I focus on requests that I get from people who are looking to enjoy a cocktail without the side effects from ingredients their bodies are sensitive to. I am currently working on a pineapple-less piña colada recipe for a lady who can’t have pineapple, using Granny Smith apple, ripe peach and ascorbic acid to pump up the acidity. It’s actually really beautiful, and now this person can enjoy her “vacation in a glass!” Taking requests has been really fulfilling for me, because I miss having that connection with people, which is such a huge part of what I love about bartending.

Back up. Ascorbic acid in cocktails? Just how easy is it for folks to create these cocktails at home?

It’s really easy! A lot of the products I use to adjust acidity levels in cocktails are readily available online, so I usually tell people to make sure it’s food-grade before they purchase it. I like to approach this from a very transparent and empowering place, sharing exactly what’s in that glass and what has been changed so that people know what is replacing the ingredients that are harmful to them.

In terms of the pandemic, what are your thoughts on adopting modified cocktails as a facet of a larger health and wellness program?

I feel like the current state of things is so emotionally taxing for people, and I’m really glad the culture surrounding using alcohol as a coping mechanism is changing. Five years ago, it wouldn’t have been as accepted to order a boozeless cocktail. Sometimes you just need a break, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

What are you most looking forward to in this space that’s being created for people who are making wellness-driven cocktails?

I’m glad you say that, because I feel like I’m seeing it, and am never sure if I’m just being hyperaware of it because it’s my focus. I really, truly hope that it gains legs and takes off. I’ve been very lucky to have the support of other folks in the VM community, even having one of my zero-proof cocktails featured by the National Headache Foundation for their New Year’s Eve cocktail, and that wouldn’t have happened without the support of others who are working with modified diets just like I am. I’ve had conversations with people who I think could be considered cocktail purists, who have issues with my trying to make modified versions of classic cocktails like a Manhattan. I feel like, if someone couldn’t enjoy this cocktail in its classic form, but now can enjoy something similar without painful side effects, what’s the issue here? How much purer can you get?

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Artist José Villalobos shines light on a gay bracero in new Artpace exhibition
San Antonio filmmaker served as cinematographer for Sundance dark comedy set in Mormon church
Hitting Bottom: How the pandemic is upending San Antonio’s hospitality industry
During the tourism slump, San Antonio should kick its addiction to incentivizing downtown hotels
Glitter Political: District 3 council candidate Phyllis Viagran aims to carry on her family’s work ethic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Spurs team up with Budweiser for Fiesta-themed bottle release Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Barbacoa & Big Red Festival the latest to cancel 2021 event due to COVID-19 Read More

  3. San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. named best in the U.S. by Hop Culture magazine Read More

  4. Girl Scouts of America and GrubHub to team up on delivery, lessons in entrepreneurship Read More

  5. Hipster-approved taco peddler Torchy’s Tacos set to open two new San Antonio locations this year Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 27, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation