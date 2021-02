Pinkerton’s Barbecue to open this week at downtown San Antonio’s Weston Urban park

click image Instagram / pinkertonsbbq

Get ready for meat sweats, SA.Houston-based Pinkerton’s Barbecue is finally ready to open its doors to the Alamo City, the San Antonio Heron reports While the craft-style barbecue eatery originally planned for a late-spring 2020 opening, the pandemic pushed back those plans considerably.The new space features indoor and outdoor dining areas, an impressive pit room and an uncovered deck, where guests will be able to nosh on smoke beef brisket, pork ribs, turkey breast and sausage, thereports.Craft cocktails and wine — curated to pair specifically with smoked meats — as well as homestyle sides will round out the experience.Owner Grant Pinkerton told thethat Weston Urban convinced him to open the downtown restaurant, which is posted up in the 1.2-acre park that serves as the focal point of the newly redeveloped area.The Pinkerton’s SA outpost is situated at 107 W. Houston Street, along West Travis Street between North Flores and North Main streets.