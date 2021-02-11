San Antonio chefs Jeff White and Luis Colon to launch takeout concept JDubs Burgers and Grub

click image Facebook / J'Dubs Burgers & Grub

The term “pandemic” has become synonymous with “pivot,” and two more San Antonio chefs are taking that strategy to heart.Longtime friends Jeff White and Luis Colon are set to launch a new concept, JDubs Burgers and Grub, slinging stick-to-your-ribs burgers, sandwiches, shakes and desserts.“I’ve had this idea in my brain for about three years, and it’s taken a pandemic to actually be able to facilitate it,” said White, formerly of Boiler House at the Pearl and Eastside Kitchenette. “It’s now or never.”The new concept will deliver via third-party services such as Uber Eats and Favor, and it will also operate ghost kitchen at 1017 N. Flores St., the former 5 Points Local, where burger hounds can enjoy their meal on the spacious patio.The first day of operation will be Wednesday, February 17.“We’re just … neighbors [that had been] talking about making the best of a shitty 2020,” said Colon, whose past eateries include FOLC and Bexar Pub. “We both wanted to get back to making good, fast food. We’ve been known to make a good burger or two so why not partner up!”All of JDubs’ hamburgers will feature hand-formed chuck patties served on potato rolls. Patrons will be able to choose between single- or double-patty setups that include lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mustard and the chef’s secret-recipe Dub Sauce. Sides will include french fries and homemade potato salad.Those looking for the satisfaction of a burger without all of the vegetal distraction will also be able to go for an OG Dubski: a double-patty burger dressed with just pickles and mustard.“Personally, I like all of the veggies," White said. “But sometimes, you just want a classic, no nonsense burger.”Aside from burgers, JDubs will offer a fish sandwich featuring tempura-battered cod and kicked-up Texas Tartar sauce. A chicken fried steak sandwich will come served with black pepper gravy.Folks with a sweet tooth will also have plenty to choose from. Restaurant industry pro Jenn White — Jeff White's wife — will be whipping up home-baked cookies that can be enjoyed on their own, or mixed into a hand-spun milkshake.Sandwiches will run between $8 and $10. $12 combo meals include a side order and a choice of Mexican Coke, Topo Chico or Lone Star beer.