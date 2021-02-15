No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 15, 2021

Hospitality industry snags $18 billion in latest round of Paycheck Protection Program

Posted By on Mon, Feb 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Restaurants and hotels grabbed nearly 18% of the $101 billion in loans delivered under the latest round of the federal Paycheck Protection Program, RestaurantDive.com reports.

U.S. Small Business Administration data from February 7 shows that the $18 billion in loans is the most received by any industry so far this year.



During the first round of PPP — which ran from April to August of 2020 — just 8% of the loans, or about $34 billion, went to the hospitality sector, according to August SBA data.

While $18 billion seems like a hefty sum, members of the National Restaurant Association and the Independent Restaurant Coalition say it's just a drop in the bucket. The pandemic has cost U.S. restaurants and bars more than $240 billion dollars in sales since March, according to the two groups.

In a February 10 letter to Congress, the organizations said that as of last December at least 110,000 restaurants and bars across the country have permanently closed their doors due to the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands more have furloughed staff as they adapt to decreased demand and state-mandated dining restrictions.

The Alamo City has seen its share of layoffs and losses. Downtown’s Mexican Manhattan, near East Side landmark Spaghetti Warehouse and then-newcomer Eastside Kitchenette were all among the the local establishments that closed last year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

San Antonio musician John Coker charts a genre-defying path on his new album STOIC
Assclown Alert: Texas rep who tried to reverse Biden's fair win picked to chair elections committee
Texas artists and modern masters share the walls in fauna-filled exhibition ‘El Rancho McNay’
Newly certified petition changes the dynamic of contract talks with San Antonio’s police union
Black and Latino San Antonians still lag white residents in getting vaccinated against COVID-19
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio blogger living the dream by rating taquerias solely on their bean and cheese tacos Read More

  2. Buffalo Wild Wings to open two takeout- and delivery-focused stores in San Antonio Read More

  3. Hipster City-based Torchy’s Tacos sets opening date for newest San Antonio location Read More

  4. Get a head start on National Margarita Day with these San Antonio twists on the beloved drink Read More

  5. La Marginal, Vybrations Luxury Lounge: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation