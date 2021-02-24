Texas to allow SNAP recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food destroyed in winter storm
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Wed, Feb 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM
click image
-
Pexels / Carlo Martin Alcordo
Hundreds of thousands of San Antonians fell victim to lost power and spoiled food last week, but those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits may find some relief.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval to let SNAP recipients apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the crisis.
"I thank our federal partners for swiftly approving SNAP benefit replacements for food lost or destroyed in the wake of this winter weather disaster," Abbott said in a release
. "This support is essential to help Texans continue to provide nutritious meals for their families in these challenging times."
SNAP, often referred to as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Texas. Benefits can be used to buy fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, dairy products and breads as well as hot foods and ready-to-eat meals, such as rotisserie chicken or grocery store deli foods.
SNAP clients who wish to apply for replacement benefits can find more information on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission website
.
