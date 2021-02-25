Former Culinary Institute prof Justin Ward opening restaurant San Antonio's Olmos Park area

click to enlarge Courtesy Glass and Plate Restaurant

Chef Justin Ward, a former professor at the Culinary Institute of America in San Antonio, is launching a new venture in Olmos Park: Glass and Plate Restaurant.Ward and his wife Cristina will take over the space at 4212 McCullough Ave. formerly occupied by Hearthstone Bakery and serve up American cuisine with European influences for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.“We hope to become a staple of Olmos Park as well as the surrounding neighborhoods,” Ward said in a release. “I see Glass and Plate Restaurant as standing the test of time, because it will grow roots in the community, and it’s exactly the type of place I would want in my neighborhood.”For lunch, the new spot will offer soups, salads, pasta, specialty sandwiches and signature dishes such as braised chicken thighs with Romanian-style ratatouille. Dinner will offer heartier fare, such as braised chuck pot roast and spatchcock Cornish hen.The brunch menu will offer hangover-banishing steak and eggs and a specialty G&P Poutine, which features a sweet onion-stuffed potato wedge with bacon gravy and fresh mozzarella.The bar will offer signature cocktails, beer and wine.Glass and Plate Restaurant is slated to open early next month, according to a release. Operating hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.