Friday, February 26, 2021

Grocery chain H-E-B now accepting submissions for annual Quest for Texas Best competition

Friday, February 26, 2021

click to enlarge Grocery chain H-E-B has opened submissions for annual Quest for Texas Best competition. - COURTESY H-E-B
  • Courtesy H-E-B
  • Grocery chain H-E-B has opened submissions for annual Quest for Texas Best competition.
Food and drink innovators, take note: H-E-B’s annual Quest for Texas Best competition is underway, and the grocer is taking applications for new Texas-made products to stock on its shelves.

Now in its eighth year, the Quest for Texas Best is part of the San Antonio-based grocer's effort to expand its range of Lone Star State vendors. Entrants vie for a pot of $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their products in H-E-B stores across the state.



While competitions in years past have been limited to food and beverage purveyors, this year’s iteration invites entries from creators of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities and gardening supplies — and pretty much everything in between.

“Through Quest, we have the opportunity to connect with even more Texas-based innovators each year, which helps us further curate rich and robust offerings for customers,” said James Harris, the grocery's head of supplier diversity, in a news release. “While we were unable to formally hold the competition in 2020, we still found a number of excellent companies. We look forward expanding that list with the 2021 competition.”

H-E-B has reviewed more than 4,500 samples Texas-made food and beverages since launching the contest in 2014. Previous winners include San Antonio's Grain4Grain, which recycles spent grains from local breweries, and longtime Mexican food staple Mi Tierra.

The grocery chain will accept entries through April 7. Eligibility requirements are available via H-E-B’s website.

