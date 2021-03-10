No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

San Antonio-based vegan chain Project Pollo opens fifth location, targets 100 stores by 2025

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 2:20 PM

click image Project Pollo offers vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, including an array of breaded sandwiches. - INSTAGRAM / PROJECT_POLLO
  • Instagram / project_pollo
  • Project Pollo offers vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, including an array of breaded sandwiches.
Vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo, which started as a single food cart, is poised to open its fifth brick-and-mortar location in less than a year — part of an ambitious expansion that will include dozens of stores around the state.

The San Antonio-based business will open its new hometown location Thursday just north of downtown. It also opened an Austin location in December as part of a rigorous growth plan unveiled late last year.



“Our goal for 2022 is to have 20 to 25 locations open and begin our expansion in Dallas and Houston with a target of 100 locations open by 2025,” founder Lucas Bradbury told the Current. “Our concept is not about profits, it’s about people and providing access to plant-based foods at an affordable price.”

Project Pollo announced the opening of the new San Antonio store, located at 303 San Pedro Ave., via Instagram.

“Good Morning! Our DRIVE THRU at 303 San Pedro is opening this Thursday 3/11 at 11am,” the Tuesday post read. “Our district manager Ory is super excited to keep growing plant powered pollo and continue building amazing teams at @project_pollo."


Project Pollo offers vegan versions of basic chicken dishes, including tenders, buffalo-chicken macaroni and cheese and an array of breaded sandwiches. Side items such as french fries topped with cashew queso, pico de gallo, grilled jalapeños and chipotle ranch cater to those averse to meat substitutes.

The startup is poised to open up to a dozen locations in the San Antonio and Austin markets by the end of this year. That will translate into nearly one million chickens saved, Bradbury said.

Saving these animals — and a $15-per-hour starting wage after training — are key ideals that Bradbury said will move the company closer to a longer-term goal: putting Chick-fil-A out of business by 2030.

"We believe in equality, and that includes chickens," Bradbury said. "We can offer a great alternative to the massive slaughter of nearly 50 billion chickens annually. This is a win for everyone, it’s more sustainable at every level, and just as delicious."

Initially, the San Pedro store will offer only drive-thru and carryout service with limited outdoor seating. However, more seating will become available in coming weeks.

The chain's Alamo Ranch store, 11019 Culebra, Suite 122, and Stone Oak location, 18730 Tuscany Stone, are both open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Its original location, located at Roadmap Brewing Co., is open Sunday through Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

