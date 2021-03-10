No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

With committee approval, Texas Lege is one step closer to making carryout cocktails permanent

Posted By on Wed, Mar 10, 2021 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Calahan’s Pub in San Antonio is one the Texas restaurants offering a variety of cocktails to-go. - INSTAGRAM / CALAHANSPIZZA
  • Instagram / calahanspizza
  • Calahan’s Pub in San Antonio is one the Texas restaurants offering a variety of cocktails to-go.
A committee of the Texas House of Representatives has approved wider debate of a cocktails-to-go bill, a significant step toward permanently loosening the state's strict alcohol laws.

The House Licensing and Administrative Procedures (LAP) Committee unanimously passed HB 1024 Wednesday, a step along the way to making permanent a temporary order that lets bars and restaurants sell mixed drinks for takeout.



In a bid to help restaurants survive the pandemic, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last June temporarily cleared businesses to sell to-go cocktails, so long as they are in sealed, tamper-proof containers and accompanied by a food item.

Introduced by Texas State Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, and State Sen. Kelly Hancock, D-Fort Worth in January, HB 1024 would enshrine that order as a state law.

“For several months now, cocktails to-go has proven to be a vital part of survival during COVID-19 for Texas businesses, and making this measure permanent will only provide increased stability in the future," said Kristi Brown, senior director of State Government Relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, in a statement trumpeting the vote. "We thank the House LAP committee for moving this measure forward and encourage the full House to take up and pass this bill as soon as possible.”

The bill now is set to be considered by the full Texas House. It would still need approval by the Texas Senate and the governor before becoming law.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
San Antonio’s new greenway trails offer a view of the city we otherwise might zoom past
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Southtown eateries Maverick Texas Brasserie and Rosario’s duke it out over proposed building plans Read More

  2. San Antonio self-serve taproom The Dooryard will offer Sunday brunch starting this week Read More

  3. Texas citrus industry sees at least $230 million in losses due to February’s winter storm Read More

  4. San Antonio’s first Velvet Taco location opens at Rim Crossing on Northwest Side Read More

  5. San Antonio men's club XTC Cabaret cited for operating without papers — again Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation