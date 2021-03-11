San Antonio barbecue joint Two Step Restaurant & Cantina confirms permanent closure

click image
Instagram / 2stepsa
Two Step Restaurant & Cantina has closed it doors permanently.
Another San Antonio restaurant has succumbed to tumultuous year.
Restaurateur Moses Hernandez-Trujillo confirmed Tuesday that his Two Step Restaurant & Cantina has closed it doors permanently, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
The Tex-Mex-inspired barbecue restaurant had been shuttered since last March, in what was intended to be temporary closure due to the pandemic. But Hernandez-Trujillo told SABJ
that his far West Side business simply wasn’t able to regain its footing.
“We got a lot of restrictions. Then, a lot of people couldn't come back to work," Hernandez-Trujillo told the publication. "It was one thing after another that set up us for shutting down Two Step for good.”
The barbecue joint opened in 2011, quickly followed by Italian spinoff Tiu Steppi's two years later. Hernandez-Trujillo told SABJ
that the Two Step team was only able to save Tiu Steppi's from closing. He's now focusing energy on that restaurant and other concepts such as a new churro cafe in Leon Valley called I Love Churros.
A new concept called Woody's Backyard is already on track to open on the Two Step property, located at at 9840 W. Loop 1604 North.
Bob Wilson, a managing partner with Woody's Backyard, told SABJ
that the new eatery will be a Tex-Mex restaurant, but declined to release other details. Woody’s Backyard is slated to open in September.
