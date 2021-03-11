No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 11, 2021

San Antonio chef receiving death threats after calling Governor Greg Abbott 'selfish' on CNN

Posted By on Thu, Mar 11, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Noodle Tree chef Mike Nguyen will continue to require masks at his UTSA-area eatery. - LEA THOMPSON
  • Lea Thompson
  • Noodle Tree chef Mike Nguyen will continue to require masks at his UTSA-area eatery.
After appearing on CNN for the fourth time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noodle Tree owner Mike Nguyen is getting blowback for speaking out against Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to completely reopen Texas.

The restauranteur said he's now awash in criticism on social media — and even death threats.



“When you make a statement like that, you know you’re signing up to receive backlash,” Nguyen told the Current. “But it’s true: the Governor’s decision has divided us.”

During the Wednesday morning CNN appearance, Nguyen spoke with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto about Abbott’s decision, calling it “selfish” and “cowardly.” He spoke about the difficulty small business owners face as they deal with the floundering economy and enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

“At a time where we need him to be a leader, he's not being a leader,” Nguyen said in the broadcast. “A leader needs to lead, and he's basically saying, 'You know what, we're going to leave the decision on y'all, because if something goes wrong, it’s going to be on y’all. It has nothing to do with me.’”


The California native said he's received negative reviews on Yelp and Facebook following his CNN Newsroom appearance as well as numerous threatening messages via Twitter, Google Business and Instagram. A quick search for the business on Yelp shows several new one-star reviews that have nothing to do with the food.

“Would visit, but owner let's [sic] politics rule his choices. I can't trust his food to be good because he spends to much time on TV knocking down our leaders,” Yelper Robert P. said in a one-star review posted Wednesday. “He's supposed to be there to cook, not share his unconstitutional opinions.”

Read Robert P.'s review of Noodle Tree on Yelp
Despite the barrage of vitriol, Nguyen says he’s willing to have conversations with those who hold contrasting views.

“We can have differing opinions, you know. That’s America,” he said. “I really do want to try to understand other people’s points of view, but everything that we’ve done [at the restaurant] works for us. None of my staff, including myself, has tested positive for COVID, and I’m so thankful for that. That’s how I know the precautions we’re taking work. So we’re not changing that.”

Nguyen drew worldwide support for refusing to open his restaurant dining room last May, despite a premature green light from Abbott. The chef is currently fighting his second bout with lymphoma, a cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system.

Noodle Tree, located at 7114 UTSA Blvd., will continue to require masks and will operate at 75% capacity.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Dig This! Unearthing the forgotten magic of San Antonio's '60s garage rock scene
A series of covers releases from Girl in a Coma’s Nina Diaz reveals both her range and her influences
Red-Carpet Kid: San Antonio native gives voice to Young SpongeBob in animated movie sequel
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After city of San Antonio citations, men’s club XTC Cabaret keeps operating without power, water Read More

  2. With committee approval, Texas Lege is one step closer to making carryout cocktails permanent Read More

  3. San Antonio-based vegan chain Project Pollo opens fifth location, targets 100 stores by 2025 Read More

  4. Documentary by chef-filmmaker with San Antonio roots streaming on Amazon Prime, other services Read More

  5. City of San Antonio releases guidelines for $14M in grants to food and beverage businesses Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation