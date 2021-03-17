Devils River, San Antonio's newest distillery, finally opens on Wednesday

click image
SA’s newest whiskey distillery, Devils River, will open its doors to the public Wednesday.
After quietly hosting an array of private events and weddings, San Antonio’s newest whiskey distillery, Devils River, will open its doors to the public Wednesday evening, MySA.com reports
.
The new downtown space includes a coffee shop, a basement speakeasy, a main dining area and a lounge that overlooks the distilling equipment and an outdoor music stage, according to the news site. A sprawling patio will accommodate fresh-air aficionados, and the owners also have future plans for a rooftop bar overlooking Houston Street.
Moving forward, all Devils River products will be distilled in the new facility, located at 401 E. Houston St., which will also double as its corporate headquarters. The whiskey — available in Bourbon, Rye, Barrel Strength and Coffee expressions — is distributed to 29 states.
The distillery will open Wednesday at 5 p.m., serving a complete cocktail menu plus light food items. However, the team is planning a grand opening celebration for April 22, at which point the food menu will expand, mySA.com reports.
The cocktail menu will feature six signature drinks featuring the Devils River spirits, all priced at $10. The bar also will offer tasting flights ranging for $14 to $24.
Devil's River co-founder and head distiller Mike Cameron told MySA his team did everything possible to give the space the feel of Prohibition-era speakeasy. Its antique bar and copper stills complement the 1919 building's copper hardware, marble floors and floor-to-ceiling columns, according to the report.
