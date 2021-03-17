No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Devils River, San Antonio's newest distillery, finally opens on Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Mar 17, 2021 at 3:35 PM

click image SA’s newest whiskey distillery, Devils River, will open its doors to the public Wednesday. - INSTAGRAM / DEVILSRWHISKEY
  • Instagram / devilsrwhiskey
  • SA’s newest whiskey distillery, Devils River, will open its doors to the public Wednesday.
After quietly hosting an array of private events and weddings, San Antonio’s newest whiskey distillery, Devils River, will open its doors to the public Wednesday evening, MySA.com reports.

The new downtown space includes a coffee shop, a basement speakeasy, a main dining area and a lounge that overlooks the distilling equipment and an outdoor music stage, according to the news site. A sprawling patio will accommodate fresh-air aficionados, and the owners also have future plans for a rooftop bar overlooking Houston Street.



Moving forward, all Devils River products will be distilled in the new facility, located at 401 E. Houston St., which will also double as its corporate headquarters. The whiskey — available in Bourbon, Rye, Barrel Strength and Coffee expressions — is distributed to 29 states.

The distillery will open Wednesday at 5 p.m., serving a complete cocktail menu plus light food items. However, the team is planning a grand opening celebration for April 22, at which point the food menu will expand, mySA.com reports. 

The cocktail menu will feature six signature drinks featuring the Devils River spirits, all priced at $10. The bar also will offer tasting flights ranging for $14 to $24.

Devil's River co-founder and head distiller Mike Cameron told MySA his team did everything possible to give the space the feel of Prohibition-era speakeasy. Its antique bar and copper stills complement the 1919 building's copper hardware, marble floors and floor-to-ceiling columns, according to the report.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Director and San Antonio native Paul Briggs on bringing emotion to Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon
Councilman Roberto Treviño discusses his $14 million plan to aid local foodservice workers
La Morena celebrates 20 years of flamenco dance at Carmens de la Calle
Fix SAPD members says police union set stage for harassment as they campaign for Prop B
Greg Abbott killed the mask mandate. How else will he enable far-right conspiracy mongers?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. West Coast wiener chain Dog Haus to hold grand opening for San Antonio location this weekend Read More

  2. City of San Antonio asks judge to shut down BYOB strip club XTC Cabaret, judge says, “nah” Read More

  3. San Antonio craft brewer Brew Monkey changing name after trademark lawsuit Read More

  4. San Antonio’s Shotgun House Roasters adds beer and wine, extends hours Read More

  5. New hotel eatery, terrace bar with panoramic River Walk views will hit San Antonio next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 10, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation