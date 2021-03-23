No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

These dog-friendly San Antonio restaurants offer a place to celebrate National Puppy Day

Posted By on Tue, Mar 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM

click image Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen welcomes pups of all ages and types. - INSTAGRAM / ELSEWHERESATX
  • Instagram / elsewheresatx
  • Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen welcomes pups of all ages and types.
It’s not as if we need more reasons to take our fur babies out on the town, but if you don’t do it on National Puppy Day, you deserve a swat on the nose with a newspaper.

Turns out many San Antonio eateries and bars offer dog-friendly spaces, and some even have puppy treats on their menu. We rounded up a list of local spots that are open today and will allow you to properly celebrate with your pup.



Chicken n Pickle, 5215 UTSA Blvd.
Down on Grayson, 303 E. Grayson St.
Hops and Hounds, 13838 Jones Maltsberger Road.
The Cove, 606 W. Cypress St.
La Tuna, 100 Probandt St.
The Friendly Spot, 943 S. Alamo St.
Guillermo’s, 618 McCullough Ave.
The Well, 5539 UTSA Blvd.
Picnikins Patio Cafe, 6901 Blanco Road.
Tycoon Flats, 2926 N. St. Mary's St.
Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St.
Hello Paradise, 520 E Grayson St.
Kunstler Brewing, 302 E Lachapelle St.
Freetail Brewpub, 4035 N. Loop 1604 East.
Camp Outpost, 1811 S Alamo St.
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen, 103 E. Jones Ave.
Bombay Bicycle Club, 3506 N. St. Mary's St.
The Rustic, 17619 La Cantera Parkway.
Southerleigh Haute South, 5822 Worth Parkway.
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery, 136 E. Grayson St.
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, 312 Pearl Parkway.
Beto’s Alt-Mex, 8142 Broadway.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

