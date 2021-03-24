Artisan Brewery and Distillery opens craft cocktail bar on San Antonio’s East side

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Artisan Brewery and Distillery
-
Artisan Brewery and Distillery's new space features two large stages.
The San Antonio distillery behind Texas Pride Vodka and Bexar Ridge Bourbon has has relocated and expanded, adding an East Side craft cocktail bar to the mix.
Artisan Brewery and Distillery
's new space, located at 402 Austin St., will serve up its signature spirits and craft brews in a space that includes a swanky main lounge, an outdoor patio and a pair of music stages.
Drink options at the new venue focus on Artisan’s spirits — Texas Pride Vodka, Spike Vodka, Bexar Ridge Bourbon and Pecan Ridge Whiskey — as well as a selection of beers brewed onsite.
Food truck De Jamaican Kitchen will serve up Caribbean fare including curried chicken, jerk wings, stewed oxtails and coconut-veggie stew.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Artisan Brewery and Distillery
-
Artisan Brewery and Distillery's new space features a swanky main lounge.
What's more, Artisan will host Reggae nights on Thursdays and a Friday and Saturday drag review, Lyn-Z Andrews Presents LipZ. Future events include stand-up comedy shows on April 2 and 3 and a dog-friendly Bonnets and Bunnies Easter Party on April 4.
Musicians, DJs and karaoke and trivia hosts, take note: the newly-opened drinkery is looking for entertainers interested in bringing fun to its stages.
Artisan is open Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m-2 a.m. and Sunday from 2-10 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.