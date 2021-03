San Antonio-based Taco Cabana now sells a frozen pickle margarita

click image Instagram / tacocabana

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana took to social media Thursday to announce a new flavor in their frozen marg lineup: dill pickle.

#MargaritaMonday with a special twist! Head to TC to try our NEW Pickle Margaritas for a limited time! 😉 Posted by Taco Cabana on Monday, April 1, 2019

Forgive us the dad joke, but for pickle lovers, this news is kind of a big dill.San Antonio-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana took to social media Thursday to unveil a new flavor in its unnecessary frozen marg lineup : dill pickle. In its Instagram post, TC proclaimed the radioactive green libation an “old April Fool’s joke" that's bound to be "this year’s sensation!”Here's the backstory. On April 1, 2019, the chain facetiously posted that the pickle marg was a thing, tricking unwitting lovers of sweet-sour-salty flavors into excitement over the new menu item. Rude.Well, now that pickle marg is a real thing, and it's available at all TC locations for a limited time, according to the new Insta post.