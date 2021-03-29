Monday, March 29, 2021
Newish San Antonio nightspot Hello Paradise launches Monday wing and dumpling specials
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Mar 29, 2021 at 2:52 PM
Hello Paradise will offer Monday-specific snack specials starting today.
Hello Paradise, the north-of-downtown frozen cocktail haven
, may have just the ticket for San Antonians who dread getting back to the grind every Monday: dollar dumplings.
The relative nightlife newcomer has launched Monday-specific specials from Yai’s Mobile Kitchen, which operates onsite.
The outdoor oasis will offer garlic, black pepper and sesame-seasoned pork dumplings for one dollar apiece, and Thai fried wings — marinated in garlic, coriander and black pepper — for $1.25 each. Mondays will also feature Modelo Especial at $3, rather than the usual $4 price tag.
Hello Paradise, located at 520 E. Grayson St., is open from noon to 2 a.m. on Mondays.
