Tuesday, April 6, 2021

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana brings back MargaritaPalooza, featuring more ridiculous flavors

Posted By on Tue, Apr 6, 2021 at 3:12 PM

click to enlarge Just weeks after announcing the debut of the Dill Pickle-flavored frozen marg, Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana has announced the return of MargaritaPalooza. - PHOTO COURTESY TACO CABANA
  • Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
  • Just weeks after announcing the debut of the Dill Pickle-flavored frozen marg, Tex-Mex giant Taco Cabana has announced the return of MargaritaPalooza.
Do you ever get the feeling Taco Cabana’s margarita recipe team just picks flavors at random and hopes something will eventually appeal to the dining public?

Because we sure do. Often.



Shortly after debuting its Dill Pickle-flavored frozen marg, the Tex-Mex chain has announced the return of MargaritaPalooza, a promotion serving up an array of the icy tequila treats for just $2 each.

MargaritaPalooza, which commences Wednesday, also marks the introduction of some limited-time food items. But the real story here is the craziness that is this year’s marg flavors.

While some — Pineapple Jalapeño, Dragonfruit and Chili Lime Cucumber — seem like they might work as flavor combinations, others are complete head-scratchers. Take, for example, Pistachio, Orange Cream and Pineapple Banana. Risk takers rejoice: the mysteriously monikered Orange and Violet flavors will also be available.

click to enlarge Taco Cabana's new Violet margarita. - PHOTO COURTESY TACO CABANA
  • Photo Courtesy Taco Cabana
  • Taco Cabana's new Violet margarita.
A purple margarita? One’s first thought might stray to a super-sweet flavor caricature of grape, but no, not for TC. Promo photos for the event feature the lavender marg garnished with an actual violet.

The chain will also launch the new frozen Bacardi Orange Cream drink, which sounds like a drink dripping in nostalgia, featuring Bacardi Rum (college years) and orange creamsicle (elementary school) for $3.

For frozen TC margarita purists, Taco Cabana continues to sell to-go Lime, Strawberry and Mango margaritas by the gallon for $34.99.

MargaritaPalooza drinks are available at all SA locations for a limited time.

