Owners of San Antonio’s The Friendly Spot will open a new dive bar across the street

click image Yelp / Reid P.

The former site of B&D Ice House is reopening as Bruno’s Dive Bar.

Southtown is about to get another laidback hangout.Steve and Jody Bailey Newman, owners of neighborhood staple The Friendly Spot, are breathing new life into a vacant space across the street, opening Bruno's Dive Bar, MySA reports Bruno and Dianne Dzanski opened the location in 1961, initially selling ice for pre-electric powered iceboxes, according the news site. Over time, the couple's B&D Ice House evolved into a neighborhood hangout known for budget-priced beers and decor straight out of a Mid-Century time warp.After Bruno Dzanski's 2014 retirement, the Newmans took over the building and ran it as a barbecue restaurant. However, they rethought their use for the space during the pandemic, according to MySA.Bruno’s Dive Bar, located at 1004 S. Alamo St., will offer beer flights, well drinks, an IPA on tap, games and a jukebox. The team will hold a weekend-long soft opening from Thursday to Monday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. They haven't yet set a grand opening date.