No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Owners of San Antonio’s The Friendly Spot will open a new dive bar across the street

Posted By on Thu, Apr 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM

click image The former site of B&D Ice House is reopening as Bruno’s Dive Bar. - YELP / REID P.
  • Yelp / Reid P.
  • The former site of B&D Ice House is reopening as Bruno’s Dive Bar.
Southtown is about to get another laidback hangout.

Steve and Jody Bailey Newman, owners of neighborhood staple The Friendly Spot, are breathing new life into a vacant space across the street, opening Bruno's Dive Bar, MySA reports.



Bruno and Dianne Dzanski opened the location in 1961, initially selling ice for pre-electric powered iceboxes, according the news site. Over time, the couple's B&D Ice House evolved into a neighborhood hangout known for budget-priced beers and decor straight out of a Mid-Century time warp.

After Bruno Dzanski's 2014 retirement, the Newmans took over the building and ran it as a barbecue restaurant. However, they rethought their use for the space during the pandemic, according to MySA.

Bruno’s Dive Bar, located at 1004 S. Alamo St., will offer beer flights, well drinks, an IPA on tap, games and a jukebox. The team will hold a weekend-long soft opening from Thursday to Monday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. They haven't yet set a grand opening date.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

a softer focus: Percussionist claire rousay celebrates release of new album with virtual performance
Living the Dream: San Antonio businesses must stand up against Texas’ toxic voter suppression bills
Running on Riffs: Thunder Horse celebrates powerful second album with outdoor live show
Natural Novelist: Jeff VanderMeer’s weird fiction is grounded in a love of Earth’s ecology
Write off your other weekend plans, because the San Antonio Book Festival is back in a big way
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q raises hourly minimum wage to $12 at all locations Read More

  2. San Antonio’s Saint City Supper Club returns, featuring head-to-head crawfish boil battle Read More

  3. Texas implements 'no refusal' DWI policy during Poteet Strawberry Festival weekend Read More

  4. San Antonio-based Taco Cabana brings back MargaritaPalooza, featuring more ridiculous flavors Read More

  5. Austin's Independence Brewing Co. to release super-charged, hoppy AF new beer Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation