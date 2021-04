San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ and San Antonio Colonial tortillas win big praise from Texas Monthly

click to enlarge Instagram / curryboysbbq

Curry Boys BBQ was featured in Texas Monthly earlier this year.

In separate articles,last week served up heaping helpings of praise to a pair of San Antonio eateries: Southeast Asia-meets-Texas fusion spot Curry Boys BBQ and West Side tortilleria San Antonio Colonial.A relative newcomer to the local food scene, Curry Boys marries green and yellow curries and house-made chili oil with expertly smoked meats. The mag lauded partners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen of Pinch Boil House and Andrew Samia of South BBQ & Kitchen for turning the bright pink St. Mary’s Strip shop into “ one of San Antonio’s best barbecue joints .”In a statewide taco roundup, gave high marks to the chicharrones and chiles rellenos from San Antonio Colonial, even nodding to the place's recent writeup in the Current by restaurant critic Ron Bechtol. In addition to mentioning the salsa de chile de árbol that Bechtol described as “take-no-prisoners,” the story shouted out the shop's handmade empalmes, or melted cheese and beans squeezed between two corn tortillas.Curry Boys BBQ is located at 2334 N. St. Mary's St., and San Antonio Colonial is located at 1926 Guadalupe St.