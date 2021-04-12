Monday, April 12, 2021
San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ and San Antonio Colonial tortillas win big praise from Texas Monthly
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Apr 12, 2021 at 4:24 PM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / curryboysbbq
-
Curry Boys BBQ was featured in Texas Monthly earlier this year.
In separate articles, Texas Monthly
last week served up heaping helpings of praise to a pair of San Antonio eateries: Southeast Asia-meets-Texas fusion spot Curry Boys BBQ and West Side tortilleria San Antonio Colonial.
A relative newcomer to the local food scene, Curry Boys marries green and yellow curries and house-made chili oil with expertly smoked meats. The mag lauded partners Andrew Ho and Sean Wen of Pinch Boil House and Andrew Samia of South BBQ & Kitchen for turning the bright pink St. Mary’s Strip shop into “one of San Antonio’s best barbecue joints
.”
In a statewide taco roundup, Texas Monthly gave high marks
to the chicharrones and chiles rellenos from San Antonio Colonial, even nodding to the place's recent writeup in the Current
by restaurant critic Ron Bechtol. In addition to mentioning the salsa de chile de árbol that Bechtol described as “take-no-prisoners,” the story shouted out the shop's handmade empalmes, or melted cheese and beans squeezed between two corn tortillas.
Curry Boys BBQ is located at 2334 N. St. Mary's St., and San Antonio Colonial is located at 1926 Guadalupe St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Curry Boys BBQ, West Side, tortilleria, San Antonio Colonial, Texas Monthly, empalmes, sweet gorditas, chicharrones, chiles rellenos, green curry, yellow curry, house-made chili oil, local, image, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.