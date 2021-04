Two San Antonio bars will hold Selena Tribute nights this week

click to enlarge Facebook / Selena

Brass Monkey will hold its seventh annual Selena Tribute night next week.

St. Mary's Strip staple Brass Monkey and Southtown eatery The Good Kind will hold Selena Tribute nights this week featuring the South Texas music icon's tunes and merchandise as well as a lookalike contest.



If you're the type to get your "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" on, this news is for you.Brass Monkey took shared a Facebook event for its Thursday night Selena celebration, which will include a midnight merch drop of goodies including masks and T-shirts bearing the Queen of Tejano’s likeness.Brass Monkey's event will start at 9 p.m. and there's no cover. Folks interested in making VIP and table reservations at the 21-and-up establishment can do so by calling the bar.The Good Kind will hold its Selena night Friday, on what would have been the Tejano star's 50th birthday.The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a Selena-filled DJ set, then the venue will show the 1997 biographical drama on a huge outdoor screen at 8 p.m. Following the film, Selena doppelgängers can vie for prizes in the venue's lookalike contest.