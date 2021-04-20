Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk, the city’s newest luxury hotel, opens Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Apr 20, 2021 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open its doors this week. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY BY HILTON SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open its doors this week.
Downtown's latest luxury hotel will open its doors this week, welcoming guests to 195 rooms overlooking the River Walk.

In addition to the anticipated Domingo Restaurant and Otro Bar, Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk includes a 24-hour fitness center and 2,300 square feet of meeting and event space. The on-site eatery and drinkery will serve up “flavors of South Texas, celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair,” according to a press release.



click to enlarge Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open its doors this week. - PHOTO COURTESY CANOPY BY HILTON SAN ANTONIO RIVERWALK
  • Photo Courtesy Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Canopy by Hilton San Antonio Riverwalk will open its doors this week.
Located at 123 N. St. Mary’s St., the hotel integrates an existing Civil War-era building, repurposing historical elements such limestone walls and a long-forgotten cistern. The rooms showcase artwork and textiles the chain says are meant to reflect the city's “vibrant Fiesta Culture.”

The new Hilton property is also dog friendly, offering four-legged guests a gift box that also include a pup-focused guide to the neighborhood.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Hiking the path that leads to San Antonio's Mission Reach reveals hidden marvels
Glitter Political: San Antonio Council hopeful Mario Bravo vies to jump from activism to public office
Green in a Glass: How a San Antonio brewery and winery are embracing sustainability
Is it mandatory to enjoy eye-popping movies such as Godzilla vs. Kong in the theater?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio taqueria gets dinged on health inspection for using clothes to keep its tortillas warm Read More

  2. Brasserie Mon Chou Chou wins San Antonio's Truffle Masters competition Read More

  3. San Antonio chef Stefan Bowers launching burger-centric food trailer outside Paper Tiger Read More

  4. San Antonio food entrepreneur lands $25,000 grant supporting businesses owned by Black women Read More

  5. Fuego, a Texas-based taco chain popular in college towns, to open first San Antonio location Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 7, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation