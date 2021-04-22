These 3 San Antonio eateries are celebrating Earth Day in a big way

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Alamo Beer Company
-
Alamo Beer Company's solar panel installation powers the brewery.
Thursday, April 22 is Earth Day, and some San Antonio eateries are celebrating in a suitably big way by holding events that celebrate sustainability.
If you’d like to get out and support businesses that operate with sustainability in mind, these dining spots may just fit the bill.
HASH Vegan Eats
is holding a midweek pop up that will include a market filled with local vendors, live music and talks led by community leaders on ways San Antonians can adopt daily sustainability practices. A $5 art raffle will also benefit Gardopia Gardens, a nonprofit community garden that offers educational programs in some of the city's most impoverished neighborhoods to prevent the intergenerational cycles of obesity and childhood diabetes. The free event is a collaboration with local creative collective Big Vibes Art House and will run from 2-8 p.m. HASH Vegan Eats, 5007 S Flores St., hashveganeats.com.
Alamo Beer Co.
's just-east-of-downtown location will host a market featuring sustainable vendors, live music and lawn games, cold beer and tasty eats. Throughout the years, Alamo Beer has adopted sustainability practices, including CO2 recapture
, repurposing spent grains and powering its brewery through solar panels. The free event will run from 5-9 p.m. Alamo Beer Company, 202 Lamar St., alamobeer.com.
Project Pollo
is expanding the menu at its downtown SA location for one day only, offering vegan Impossible Burgers alongside its 100% plant-based chicken sandos. The new menu item is a sneak peek at future changes for the chain, and the business is looking to get feedback from diners about the new burger offerings. Project Pollo, 9519 San Pedro Ave, projectpollo.com.
