Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 26, 2021

Texas brewer launches relief program for farms and ranches hurt by pandemic and winter storms

Posted By on Mon, Apr 26, 2021 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. has launched its new Restoring the Ranch Relief Program. - PHOTO COURTESY OF KARBACH BREWING CO.
  • Photo Courtesy of Karbach Brewing Co.
  • Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. has launched its new Restoring the Ranch Relief Program.
Karbach Brewing Co. is using the buzz surrounding its recently launched Ranch Water canned cocktail to aid Texas farmers and ranchers harmed by the pandemic and February's devastating winter storm.

On Monday, the Houston-based craft brewer unveiled Restoring the Ranch, a relief program that will provide a pair of Texas ranchers with grants of $10,000 each of to rebuild and replenish their land.



“[Texas farmers and ranchers] have not had an easy year by any means, but surprisingly, their situation is one that doesn’t get talked about enough among Texans,” Karbach Marketing Director David Graham said in a release.

“That’s why we’re especially proud to launch the Karbach Restoring the Ranch Program, to not only give back to two deserving folks in the agriculture industry, but to further amplify the conversation around how Texas can come together to support farmers and ranchers.”

The USDA estimates Texas agriculture has suffered up to $8 billion in losses from the pandemic. Those losses were worsened in February by devastating winter storms that caused another $600 million in financial damage, as reported by the Texas Farm Bureau.

To be eligible for one of the two grants, ranchers must be over the age of 21 and currently own or be employed by a Texas ranch or farm that spans more than 50 acres. Texans can nominate eligible ranchers from April 26 to June 1 via social media or the Restoring the Ranch nomination site. Applicants are allowed to nominate themselves.

“Without the Texas agriculture community, the restaurant industry we all rely on wouldn’t exist,” Graham said. “So we owe it to them to help out however we can.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.  

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Volunteers at Freeman Coliseum want to help, not be pawns in Gov. Greg Abbott’s partisan game
Block Party: Fiesta gets a new tradition with San Antonio's first-ever House Float Parade
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio’s iconic Lulu’s Bakery and Cafe puts inventory up for auction amid closure Read More

  2. Jim's Closes, Canopy Opens: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week Read More

  3. San Antonio Mayor says lingering pandemic restrictions on River Walk events could be lifted soon Read More

  4. One of San Antonio’s most family-friendly eateries has reopened its play area for kiddos Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood to welcome new asada-focused eatery next month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation