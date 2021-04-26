Texas brewer launches relief program for farms and ranches hurt by pandemic and winter storms

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy of Karbach Brewing Co.
-
Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. has launched its new Restoring the Ranch Relief Program.
Karbach Brewing Co. is using the buzz surrounding its recently launched Ranch Water
canned cocktail to aid Texas farmers and ranchers harmed by the pandemic and February's devastating winter storm.
On Monday, the Houston-based craft brewer unveiled Restoring the Ranch, a relief program that will provide a pair of Texas ranchers with grants of $10,000 each of to rebuild and replenish their land.
“[Texas farmers and ranchers] have not had an easy year by any means, but surprisingly, their situation is one that doesn’t get talked about enough among Texans,” Karbach Marketing Director David Graham said in a release.
“That’s why we’re especially proud to launch the Karbach Restoring the Ranch Program, to not only give back to two deserving folks in the agriculture industry, but to further amplify the conversation around how Texas can come together to support farmers and ranchers.”
The USDA estimates
Texas agriculture has suffered up to $8 billion in losses from the pandemic. Those losses were worsened in February by devastating winter storms that caused another $600 million in financial damage, as reported by the Texas Farm Bureau
.
To be eligible for one of the two grants, ranchers must be over the age of 21 and currently own or be employed by a Texas ranch or farm that spans more than 50 acres. Texans can nominate eligible ranchers from April 26 to June 1 via social media or the Restoring the Ranch nomination site
. Applicants are allowed to nominate themselves.
“Without the Texas agriculture community, the restaurant industry we all rely on wouldn’t exist,” Graham said. “So we owe it to them to help out however we can.”
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.