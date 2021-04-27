San Antonio bar and Thai eatery Hello Paradise adds vegan options, announces plans for noodle brunch

click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise
-
HP's new vegan option features veggie broth, tofu, mushrooms, carrots and cabbage.
Thai noodle and frozen cocktail purveyor Hello Paradise will serve up its first-ever noodle brunch this weekend, offering brand new menu items and discounts on existing dishes.
Let’s first explore the new menu items, shall we?
For one, the Pearl-area eatery has added its first vegan options. A new noodle dish features tofu, mushrooms, carrots and cabbage in a veggie broth. Also on the meatless menu is fried tofu served with a tangy sweet tamarind sauce and crushed peanuts.
click to enlarge
-
Photo Courtesy Hello Paradise
-
HP's new boat noodles feature beef three ways.
For carnivores, Hello Paradise has introduced boat noodles featuring beef strips, beef meat balls and beef liver in a dark Chinese five spice broth with bean sprouts and morning glory, a veggie similar to spinach. Also new to the lineup is a pork noodle broth with pork meatballs, morning glory, bean sprouts and flavor add-ons such as lime, chili paste and peanuts.
Hello Paradise’s noodle brunch will offer $2 off menu pricing on all noodle dishes all day Sunday. Other menu staples such as panang curry, Thai fried wings, spring rolls and dumplings will also be available, however those dishes will be full price.
It wouldn’t be brunch without a little booze, and while HP is known for its array of frozen tipples
, the crew has developed special brunch sippers to compliment its discounted noods. Expect brunch-centric cocktails such as kimchi bloody marys and micheladas as well as a fragrant lemongrass mimosa.
Hello Paradise is located at 520 E. Grayson St. It's open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday and Monday from noon to midnight.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.