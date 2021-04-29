Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 29, 2021

San Antonio’s Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM

click image Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S - INSTAGRAM / SIEMPRE_SANANTONIO
  • Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
  • Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S
San Antonio’s Comfort Café has seized the coveted No. 1 slot on review platform Yelp's newly posted list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States.

For the rankings, Yelp's data gurus perused businesses listed in its “Breakfast and Brunch” category, weighing both their ratings and review volumes, according to the site. To be considered, eateries had to be listed as open on Sundays. Mother’s Day, one of the biggest brunch days of the year, falls on Sunday, May 9.



Comfort Café currently has a perfect five-star Yelp rating and 277 reviews. Comments posted on the site rave about both its delectable grub and impeccable service. The Northwest San Antonio eatery offers breakfast items such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. Lunch options include salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.

Worth noting: Comfort Café's pay-what-you-can business model funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery. All of the restaurant's employees, from waitstaff to cooks, are in recovery through the SerenityStar program.

Comfort Café wasn’t the only Alamo City establishment to make the list. Thyme for Lunch, a healthful eatery also in Northwest San Antonio, landed at No. 57.

Comfort Cafe, located at 5616 Bandera Road, is open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

Donella Drive drops a second powerful EP after a significant lineup change
Saint City Saint? Epicure Hugh Daschbach turns his attention to helping hospitality workers
Assclown Alert: Peddling election-fraud snake oil with Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes
Puppeteer and UTSA senior Bradley Freeman Jr. joins Sesame Workshop’s new initiative on race
Glitter Political: District 2 council candidate Nneka Cleaver's strength is bringing people together
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Future West San Antonio restaurant primed to sate crawfish cravings year-round Read More

  2. San Antonio restaurateur behind Biga and Acenar opening two new Italian spots near the Pearl Read More

  3. Long-awaited San Antonio tiki bar Hugman’s Oasis and House of Má now taking reservations Read More

  4. Veg-friendly Willa Eatery has opened at the former Pharm Table location in downtown San Antonio Read More

  5. Historic New Braunfels craft-cocktail bar Sidecar launches new, spring-worthy menu Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation