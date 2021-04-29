San Antonio’s Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S.

click image
-
Instagram / siempre_sanantonio
-
Comfort Café tops Yelp’s list of Top 100 Brunch Spots in the U.S
San Antonio’s Comfort Café has seized the coveted No. 1 slot on review platform Yelp's newly posted list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots in the United States.
For the rankings, Yelp's data gurus perused businesses listed in its “Breakfast and Brunch” category, weighing both their ratings and review volumes, according to the site
. To be considered, eateries had to be listed as open on Sundays. Mother’s Day, one of the biggest brunch days of the year, falls on Sunday, May 9.
Comfort Café currently has a perfect five-star Yelp rating and 277 reviews. Comments posted on the site rave about both its delectable grub and impeccable service. The Northwest San Antonio eatery offers breakfast items such as stuffed pancakes, waffles, French toast, crepes and omelettes. Lunch options include salads, cold sandwiches, burgers and chicken entrees.
Worth noting: Comfort Café's pay-what-you-can business model funds addiction recovery center SerenityStar's mission of providing transformational programs for people on the road to recovery. All of the restaurant's employees, from waitstaff to cooks, are in recovery through the SerenityStar program.
Comfort Café wasn’t the only Alamo City establishment to make the list. Thyme for Lunch, a healthful eatery also in Northwest San Antonio, landed at No. 57.
Comfort Cafe, located at 5616 Bandera Road, is open Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.