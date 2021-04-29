Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Texas Legislature approves bill to make cocktails to-go permanent. It now awaits governor's signature.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio's Ida Claire offers up frosé pouches with to-go brunch packages. - INSTAGRAM / IDACLAIRESA
  • Instagram / idaclairesa
  • San Antonio's Ida Claire offers up frosé pouches with to-go brunch packages.
Texans are one step closer to being able to enjoying professionally prepared cocktails in their own homes — whether or not there's a pandemic going on.

The Texas Legislature on Wednesday passed House Bill 1024, a measure that would make permanent Abbott's cocktails to-go order, adopted early in the pandemic to help the restaurant industry make up flagging revenues. 



The proposal, which would allow beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders, now only needs the governor's signature to become law.

“Bars and restaurants in Texas have leaned on cocktails to-go throughout the pandemic as a lifeline to keep their doors open and generate revenue,” said Kristi Brown, senior director of state government relations for the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

“Now, the legislature has taken action to make this critical measure permanent and provide long-term support for Texas businesses. We thank Governor Abbott for being a vocal supporter of cocktails to-go and encourage him to sign this bill as soon as possible and make the business- and consumer-friendly measure permanent in Texas.”

Currently, more than 30 states allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go. Iowa, Ohio, Kentucky and the District of Columbia all made temporary COVID-era cocktails to-go measures permanent.

