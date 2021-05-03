Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with handcrafted margaritas at these San Antonio eateries

click to enlarge Courtesy Costa Pacifica

Costa Pacifica is offering its Mexican Bandera Margarita as a drink special.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Fish City Grill

Fish City Grill's Watermelon Margarita

It’s an unfortunate truth that the significance of Cinco de Mayo — which commemorates the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla on May 5 in 1862 — has given way to an excuse for many folks to load up on neon green pseudo-margaritas in area bars.We try not to perpetuate that sort of behavior, but far be it from us to miss out on shining a spotlight on locally owned businesses that take pride in handmade margs and tasty bites in homage to Mexican heritage on the holiday. Or, well, any old day of the week.Here's a roundup of Cinco de Mayo margarita specials for folks who appreciate the real thing.is offering its Mexican Bandera Margarita — a layered frozen marg that features cucumber puree, frozen lime and red chamoy — for $5 from Monday, May 3 to Wednesday, May 5. On Wednesday, the Northside eatery will host live music on the patio from 5-10 p.m. and serve up its one-liter cantaritos for $12.50.is offering a special seafood enchilada dish as well as discounts on five menu margs to celebrate the holiday. For one day only, interested diners can imbibe in a Watermelon Prickly Pear or Spicy Silver Margarita for under $8.will host a family-friendly Cinco De Mayo Party from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wesnesday, featuring a piñata for the kiddos from 4-6 p.m. Grownups can knock back $5 margaritas and slushies throughout day and play Loteria as DJ Kung Fu Sound Systems spins the tunes. The venue’s full food and bar menus will also be available.will celebrate the big day with its Corona Sunrise party, offering the Corona Sunrise cocktail — a recent TikTok phenomenon featuring a Corona beer, Altos Tequila, orange juice, grenadine and lime juice — as a drink special.