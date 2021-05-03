Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 3, 2021

Texas-based Rusty Taco chain to make San Antonio debut later this summer

Posted By on Mon, May 3, 2021 at 2:56 PM

click to enlarge Texas-based Rusty Taco chain will make its San Antonio debut later this summer. - PHOTO COURTESY OF RUSTY TACO
  • Photo Courtesy of Rusty Taco
  • Texas-based Rusty Taco chain will make its San Antonio debut later this summer.
The Alamo City will gain yet another taco chain this summer when Denton-based Rusty Taco, a street-style taco concept with a full bar serving margaritas and craft cocktails, opens its first location here.

San Antonio-based Lone Star Restaurant Group today announced it will bring the city's first Rusty Taco to Bulverde Marketplace at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604. The chain currently has 32 locations in 10 states.



According to a news release, the new restaurant's menu will include more than 20 street-style tacos, all from original recipes, along with scratch-made sides, including guacamole, fresh salsa and taco sauces.

The location will offer 3,000 square feet of indoor space plus a 900-square-foot outdoor patio. It will also feature a full-service bar offering handmade margaritas and craft cocktails.

Rusty Taco was founded in 2010 by Rusty Fenton, who was inspired to get into the business by his travels around the U.S. and Mexico. Lone Star Restaurant Group plans to open additional Rusty Taco locations in SA in 2022 and 2023.

