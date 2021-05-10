Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, May 10, 2021

San Antonio’s Bistr09 to welcome Project Runway All Star Anthony Ryan Auld for fashion brunch

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 11:24 AM

Anthony Ryan Auld won the second season of Lifetime’s "Project Runway All Stars." - COURTESY PHOTO / ANTHONY RYAN AULD
  • Courtesy Photo / Anthony Ryan Auld
  • Anthony Ryan Auld won the second season of Lifetime’s "Project Runway All Stars."
Alamo Heights-area eatery Bistr09 will pair fashion with French fare in a big way at this month’s fashion brunch.

Texas-based designer Anthony Ryan Auld, who won the second season of Lifetime’s Project Runway All Stars, will showcase his fashion line COULEUR + BLINDÉ while guests nosh on French eats by chef Damien Watel at a fashion brunch event on Sunday, May 23.



click image Bistr09's Lemon Ricotta Pancakes. - INSTAGRAM / BISTR09
  • Instagram / bistr09
  • Bistr09's Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.
Brunch menu items will include a classic Croque Monsieur, a not-so-classic Chilaquiles Benedict and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

This event will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged as seating will be limited.

