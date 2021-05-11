Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will move its headquarters to the city’s West Side

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 1:47 PM

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is moving its home base to the city’s West Side. - INSTAGRAM / BILLMILLERBARBQ
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, which has maintained its headquarters in downtown San Antonio for the past 50 years, wants to shift it to the West Side, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

City council is expected to vote Thursday whether to sell nearly 57 acres at the northwest corner of Texas 151 and Old Highway 90 to a Bill Miller-affiliated entity for the proposed relocation.



The headquarters and commissary for the popular restaurant chain have been at Santa Rosa St. and César E. Chávez Boulevard since 1971. The Express-News speculates that the rising costs of downtown real estate and accelerating development may have prompted the move.

An October filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation notes that construction on Bill Miller’s new headquarters at 5330 Texas 151 was expected to start in January and be completed in June 2022. The facility would be across the street from the San Antonio Food Bank.

Bill Miller operates more than 70 restaurants in the San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Austin areas.

