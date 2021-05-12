San Antonio’s Tower of the Americas to host third annual Wine Fest next month

click image Instagram / toweroftheamericas

The Tower of the Americas will host its third annual Wine Fest next month.

Downtown landmark the Tower of the Americas will host its third annual Wine Fest next month, serving up 70-plus samples from nearly 30 wineries.On Saturday, June 5, the tower will host a party at its base showcasing samples from a slew of Sonoma County wineries. The 21-and-up event will also feature chef-inspired appetizers, music from multiple Latin Grammy-winner Joe Posada and prize giveaways.Winemakers Alexandre Remy of Oro Bello, Steve Dutton of Dutton Goldfield Winery and Bobby Donnell of Dutton Estate Winery will be in attendance, as well as a dozen winery ambassadors from California wine country. Attendees will also be able to tour Sonoma wineries via augmented reality as part of an interactive passport stamp contest.The tastings will be paired with bites from the tower’s onsite eatery, Chart House. Both the samples and the appetizers are included in the $40 ticket price.The event will run from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.