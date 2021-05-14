Friday, May 14, 2021
San Antonio area's first olive orchard will close its doors following founder’s recent death
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM
Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard will permanently close following founder Sandra Winokur's death.
Winokur died in March
of this year after a years-long battle with cancer. Her family announced via the the orchard's website that the farm will close
.
“It is with great sadness that we have to inform our wonderful clients that we are shutting down. Unfortunately we will no longer be accepting any orders," their statement reads. "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."
Winokur, who owned and operated Sandy Oaks in Elmendorf, just south of San Antonio, was known as a trailblazer in the Texas olive industry since her orchard’s 1998 inception. One of the state's first organic commercial olive growing operations, Sandy Oaks tended its trees with sustainability in mind, using only natural fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides.
