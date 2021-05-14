Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 14, 2021

San Antonio area's first olive orchard will close its doors following founder’s recent death

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM

click image Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard will permanently close following founder Sandra Winokur's death. - FACEBOOK / SANDY OAKS OLIVE ORCHARD
  • Facebook / Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard
  • Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard will permanently close following founder Sandra Winokur's death.
Sandy Oaks Olive Orchard, the first orchard of its kind in the San Antonio area, will permanently close following founder Sandra Winokur's death.

Winokur died in March of this year after a years-long battle with cancer. Her family announced via the the orchard's website that the farm will close.



“It is with great sadness that we have to inform our wonderful clients that we are shutting down. Unfortunately we will no longer be accepting any orders," their statement reads. "Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time."

Winokur, who owned and operated Sandy Oaks in Elmendorf, just south of San Antonio, was known as a trailblazer in the Texas olive industry since her orchard’s 1998 inception. One of the state's first organic commercial olive growing operations, Sandy Oaks tended its trees with sustainability in mind, using only natural fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More Flavor »

Trending

The newly relocated Pharm Table has an energetic and energizing take on mostly vegan cuisine
CityScrapes: After months of loss, San Antonio should move toward building true community
Jakob’s Wife is an amazing vampire marriage therapy mash-up you can stream at home right now
Assclown Alert: Stirring the shit with Texas State Rep. Briscoe Cain
Whether or not your Mother’s Day plans include brunch, these cocktails are midmorning hits
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio eatery Cervecería Chapultepec named in $20 million lawsuit involving slain cyclist Read More

  2. City OKs land sale for Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to move out of downtown San Antonio and into West Side Read More

  3. Another San Antonio native to compete on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns Read More

  4. Far north San Antonio staple The Grill at Leon Springs completely destroyed by overnight fire Read More

  5. San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will move its headquarters to the city’s West Side Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation