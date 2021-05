San Antonio chef Geronimo Lopez to compete on Food Network’s Chopped next week

click image Facebook / Botika Restaurant

Geronimo Lopez is scheduled to appear on Food Network's Chopped.

The San Antonio chef responsible for bringing Peruvian-Asian fare to Pearl will prove his chops — sorry, not sorry — next week on Food Network'sGeronimo Lopez of Latin American eatery Botika will compete against three other pro cooks on the show as they turn baskets of mystery ingredients into three-course meals for the chance to win $10,000.Lopez's episode will air Tuesday, May 18 at 8 p.m. CST, and the Botika team will celebrate with a watch party in the eatery's dining room.Lopez is no stranger to the spotlight. He appeared on Food Network'sback in 2018, and more recently on 60 Minutes to discuss the challenges small businesses faced as Texas' economy reopened last June without a clear COVID-19 vaccination plan.Lopez is the second SA culinary pro to recently announce an appearance on. Chef Jesse Kuykendall of newly-opened Milpa and Ocho at Hotel Havana earlier this month revealed that she'll appear on the May 25 episode.