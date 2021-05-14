Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Texas-based Blue Bell Ice Cream releases new summer flavor: Chocolate Sheet Cake

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click image Blue Bell Ice Cream has released Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream. - TWITTER / BLUE BELL ICE CREAM
  • Twitter / Blue Bell Ice Cream
  • Blue Bell Ice Cream has released Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream.
Texas favorite Blue Bell Ice Cream took to Twitter Thursday to share its latest masterpiece: Chocolate Sheet Cake Ice Cream.

Arguably the most quintessential Texas dessert, the childhood birthday and office going-away party favorite gets crumbled up in milk chocolate ice cream and doctored with chopped pecans and a chocolate icing swirl.

Chocolate Sheet Cake is available in half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.



Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell is also bringing back its Southern Blackberry Cobbler flavor this month, featuring blackberry-flavored ice cream with flaky pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl.

