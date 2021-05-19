Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Recent reopening of San Antonio's Liberty Bar brings return of Sunday artisan market

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM

click image Liberty Bar has returned from a winter hiatus with a revamp on its popular artisan market. - INSTAGRAM / LIBERTYBARSA
  • Instagram / libertybarsa
  • Liberty Bar has returned from a winter hiatus with a revamp on its popular artisan market.
Southtown staple Liberty Bar has returned from a winter hiatus, bringing with it the popular artisan market hosted in its parking lot.

The convent-turned-restaurant temporarily closed late last year in what the eatery referred to as a “winter break” that ran from December 21 through April 27.



While Liberty Market did occur a few times before the restaurant reopened, according to social media posts from its organizers, the reopening will allow the event to resume a regular schedule, convening on the second Sunday of each month.

The open-air market was rained out last weekend, so organizers rescheduled it for Sunday, May 23. More than 20 local vendors will sell handmade and curated wares including jewelry, plants, pet accessories and culinary products from noon-4 p.m.

At present, Liberty Bar is only open for al fresco dining on its new brick patio. Its operating hours are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m.-midnight and 11 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

