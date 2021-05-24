Here’s where you can find the Georgia Peach Truck when it rolls into San Antonio

click image
The Peach Truck Tour is set to travel to 25 states across the country, including several stops in the Alamo City.
While bleak winter weather may have all but devastated U.S. citrus groves
, the peach industry is doing just fine, thank you very much.
San Antonians looking to get a taste of fresh Georgia peaches can do so at several locations on June 2 and June 23: Ingram Park Mall from 2-3 p.m., The Shops at La Cantera from 8-9 a.m. and Main Event Entertainment from 11 a.m.-noon. The truck will also be at EVO Entertainment Schertz from 3:30-5 p.m. on June 1 and June 22.
Anyone who purchases a box of peaches from The Peach Truck will receive a complimentary one-hour video game card to redeem at EVO Schertz or EVO Kyle.
According to the tour’s website, the peach delivery service launched after owner Stephen Rose moved to Nashville from his hometown in Georgia in 2010. Rose quickly discovered not many grocery stores sold fresh peaches from his home state — aptly dubbed "the Peach State” — so he partnered with farms in Georgia to begin the mobile business in 2012.
Due to the limited nature of the truck’s succulent cargo, folks must place Peach Truck orders online
before heading to the truck. For those looking to hit up the June 2 dates, shoppers must place orders by May 27. For the June 22 and 23 dates, orders must be made before June 17.
