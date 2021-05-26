Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Fancy fine-dining chain Brenner's Steakhouse to open new location on San Antonio River Walk

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 11:56 AM

click image Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse is planning to bring its upscale, fine dining experience to the Alamo City. - INSTAGRAM / BRENNERSONTHEBAYOU
  • Instagram / brennersonthebayou
  • Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse is planning to bring its upscale, fine dining experience to the Alamo City.
Houston-based Brenner's Steakhouse plans to bring its upscale ambiance to the San Antonio River Walk, according to a local media report.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission records show that an entity named LNY Losoya Restaurant LLC filed for a permit for the space at 215 Losoya St. this month, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.



Houston-based restaurant giant Landry's Inc. trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "LNY," of course, and Brenner's is one of the group's high-end brands. Currently, two Brenner's locations serve H-town diners.

The website for the Brenner's chain shows interior and outdoor shots of the posh restaurants, where guests can nosh on steaks ranging from prime rib and on-the-bone cuts to specialty items such as Texas Akaushi wagyu ribeye. Brenner's boasts an "upscale dress code,” which the site describes as business to "dressy casual." 

The website lists both Houston restaurants but doesn't yet mention a San Antonio location.

Brenner's new San Antonio space was previously occupied by Austin-based Gourdough's, until it closed “temporarily” in March of 2020 at the outset of the pandemic. The doughnut chain's Alamo City location filed for bankruptcy protection two months later. However, two Austin locations are still up and running, according to Instagram.

The Business Journal didn't report an opening date for Brenner's first San Antonio location.

