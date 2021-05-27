Sichuan House owner to open new Chinese restaurant in north central San Antonio this summer

click image
Sichuan House owner Kristina Zhao will open Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar this summer.
Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, will expand her culinary footprint this summer with a new venture called Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Dashi's kitchen will be helmed by chef Jian Li, who will bring about half of the Sichuan House menu to the new restaurant, the daily reports. Chef consultant Teddy Liang, whose most recent work includes Jewish deli The Hayden on Broadway, worked with Li to add small plates, tapas, steamed buns and more noodle dishes.
Dashi also will feature a full beer, wine, sake and cocktail program, created by Benjamin Krick, owner of craft-cocktail havens Pastiche and Jet-Setter. The booze offerings will pay special attention to Asian beer and whiskey, the Express-News
reports.
The new project will take over a 6,000-square-foot space at 2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., which formerly housed restaurants including LA Crawfish and Hawx Burger Bar. With the capability to seat about 285 people, it will be double the size of Sichuan House.
Zhao told the daily that the space's interior is being reimagined from the ground up, with an updated floor, new tables and upholstered chairs. Stylish chandeliers, willowy paper lanterns and lampshades created by Zhao herself will also grace the space. Bold geometric woodwork from San Antonio craftsman Roland Davila will round things out.
Those who can't can wait for summer to get a taste of Zhao and Li’s cuisine still do so at Sichuan House, which is again offering dine-in service after operating as a takeout spot for much of the pandemic.
