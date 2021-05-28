Friday, May 28, 2021
Hotel Valencia debuts boozy, summer-inspired 'Poptails' to benefit San Antonio Food Bank
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM
The boutique hotel is offering a summer-inspired Poptails with a Purpose program.
Downtown SA’s Hotel Valencia Riverwalk Friday launched a boozy new treat that marries ice pops and premium spirits in support of the San Antonio Food Bank.
The boutique hotel is offering a summer-inspired Poptails with a Purpose program
, which features a variety of handcrafted and boozy frozen treats served in a glass of Prosecco, as a fundraising initiative for the San Antonio Food Bank.
“We are offering our very popular Poptails with a Purpose program again this summer,” Hotel Valencia Riverwalk’s Sales and Marketing Director Stacy Seaborn said in a release. “These cooling treats are always a big hit with both hotel guests and local residents.”
Guests can can purchase the poptails individually at either of the hotel's bars, or as part of a room package to benefit Food Bank in its mission of fighting hunger in and around the Alamo City.
The Poptails with a Purpose program runs through September 15.
