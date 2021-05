Hotel Valencia debuts boozy, summer-inspired 'Poptails' to benefit San Antonio Food Bank

click image Instagram / hotelvalenciarw

Downtown SA’s Hotel Valencia Riverwalk Friday launched a boozy new treat that marries ice pops and premium spirits in support of the San Antonio Food Bank.The boutique hotel is offering a summer-inspired Poptails with a Purpose program , which features a variety of handcrafted and boozy frozen treats served in a glass of Prosecco, as a fundraising initiative for the San Antonio Food Bank.“We are offering our very popular Poptails with a Purpose program again this summer,” Hotel Valencia Riverwalk’s Sales and Marketing Director Stacy Seaborn said in a release. “These cooling treats are always a big hit with both hotel guests and local residents.”Guests can can purchase the poptails individually at either of the hotel's bars, or as part of a room package to benefit Food Bank in its mission of fighting hunger in and around the Alamo City.The Poptails with a Purpose program runs through September 15.